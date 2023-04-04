iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,989,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,971,715 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.73.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 389,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,073 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

