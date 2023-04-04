iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

