iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Position Increased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

