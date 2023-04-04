iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.42. 220,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $468.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

