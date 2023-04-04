iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,768,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. 1,294,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

