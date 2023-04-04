iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 209.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 653,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 442,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,474,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,757,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

