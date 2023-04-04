iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lessened by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.