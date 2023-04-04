J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 248.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.25 ($3.08).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.6 %

SBRY stock opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.47) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.40 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

