Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Further Reading

