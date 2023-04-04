JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

