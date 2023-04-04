JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Knight Price Performance
Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Black Knight Profile
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Knight (BKI)
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
- These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
- Acuity Brands Builds Shareholder Value In Dark Times
- NU Set To Catch Buffett’s Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.