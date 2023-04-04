JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 102,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

