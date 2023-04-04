JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

