JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. 1,663,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

