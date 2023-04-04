JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 5.2%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

JZR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About JZR Gold

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Further Reading

