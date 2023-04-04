Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $401.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $401.61 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00061962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 466,953,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,947,385 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

