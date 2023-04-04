Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. 71,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

