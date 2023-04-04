Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.73. The company had a trading volume of 275,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

