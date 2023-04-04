Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.81. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,464,107 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.