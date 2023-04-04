Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.81. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,464,107 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.