Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Critical Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out -24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. HCI Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kinsale Capital Group and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 8.50 $159.11 million $6.88 43.84 HCI Group $499.56 million 0.92 -$58.51 million ($6.43) -8.31

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 19.42% 27.08% 7.58% HCI Group -11.71% -22.37% -3.13%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats HCI Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division. The Real Estate segment consists of commercial properties the firm owns for investment purposes or for use in its own operations. The Corporate and Others segment represents the activities of the holding companies, the information technology division, and other companies. The company was founded by Paresh Patel, Gregory Politis, and Martin A. Traber on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

