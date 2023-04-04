Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $139,300.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 374,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,766. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.