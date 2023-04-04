Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of -1,920.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

KRG stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -299.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,449,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

