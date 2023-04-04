Kitwave Group plc (KITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:KITW opened at GBX 276.81 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £193.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,392.45. Kitwave Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.28 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 292 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.13.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.
