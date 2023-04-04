Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading 25% Higher

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 129,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$11.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

