Kokoswap (KOKO) One Day Volume Reaches $102,678.32

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $140.35 million and $102,678.32 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

