Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

