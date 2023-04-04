Kowal Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

