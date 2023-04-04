Kowal Investment Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 12.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,922,000 after buying an additional 89,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

