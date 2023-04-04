Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 512,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

