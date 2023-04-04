Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 18,982 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,986. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

