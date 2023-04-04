Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 91,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,902. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

