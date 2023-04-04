Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $356.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

