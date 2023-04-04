Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 13,925 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 1,349,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

