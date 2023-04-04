Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 219 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.61. The stock had a trading volume of 502,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.30.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

