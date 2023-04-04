Laura Miele Sells 1,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.24. 3,285,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

