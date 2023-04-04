Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.19. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 67,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

