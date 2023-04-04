Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.41.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

