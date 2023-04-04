Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 11890597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Stock Down 60.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.61 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92.

About Light Science Technologies

(Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.