Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.48. The company had a trading volume of 326,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,822. The stock has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

