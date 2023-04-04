Linear (LINA) Market Cap Reaches $138.00 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $138.00 million and $65.04 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

