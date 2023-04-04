Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

