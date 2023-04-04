Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.29. 567,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,448. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
