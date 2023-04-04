Lpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $123.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.