Lpwm LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

