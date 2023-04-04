Lpwm LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $955.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

