Lpwm LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lpwm LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 269,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

