Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,720 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lument Finance Trust worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of LFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,026. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.15. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

