Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

MAC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Macerich by 339.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

