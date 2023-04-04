Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous special dividend of $0.10.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

MAIN stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

