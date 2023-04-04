Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.60. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 4,133,716 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Marathon Digital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

