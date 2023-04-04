Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

