Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
